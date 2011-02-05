Western Digital introduced the WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD card

October 2019 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital Corp. addressed head-on the need to optimize storage for video and AI analytics at the network edge. The increased use of smart cameras and ever-rising video resolutions are driving the requirement for on-camera storage. Western Digital introduced the WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD card designed specifically for equipment makers, resellers and installers in the mainstream security camera market. In addition, the company announced a compelling new addition to the hard disk drive portfolio, WD Purple 14TB HDD for surveillance, which is compatible with wide range of security systems.

According to IHS Markit Technology², global professional video surveillance camera shipments are expected to grow from 140 million to 224 million between 2018 and 2023, and those with onboard storage are expected to grow by an average of approximately 17 percent per year. 4K-compliant cameras are expected to grow from 3.6 percent of all network cameras shipped in 2018 to over 24 percent by 2023, and the up to 5.7X increase in bits generated by 4K vs.1080p video illustrates a fast-growing demand for more storage.3

Western Digital’s WD Purple portfolio of storage devices are designed with specifically-chosen attributes to deliver reliable performance in mainstream security video systems that operate 24/7. These purpose-built solutions offer high quality and long-lasting storage for workloads that consumer microSD cards and desktop-grade hard drives are not specifically designed for. WD Purple SC QD101 Ultra Endurance microSD Card

The WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card features Western Digital’s advanced 96-layer 3D NAND technology, and delivers a cost-effective combination of ultra-endurance, high-performance storage, and a wide capacity range of up to 512GB1 for the growing security video market.

• Designed for security system integrators and installers

• Ideal for mainstream recording and backup/failover on-camera storage

• In compatible cameras, the card health monitor provides installers and integrators with the ability to gauge the remaining endurance and preemptively service the card if needed

• Available in capacities of 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB

• Ultra endurance for long, continuous recording

WD Purple 14TB HDD Compatible with Wide Range of Security Systems

• The WD Purple 14TB drives, like Western Digital’s other WD Purple hard drives are built for 24/7, always-on, high-definition security systems

• Features Western Digital’s exclusive AllFrame technology driving improved video capturing while it helps to reduce errors, pixilation, and video interruptions that could happen in a video recorder system

• WD Purple drives have an enhanced workload rating that supports systems designed for 24x7 video recording with up to 64 cameras

Availability

The 14TB WD Purple HDD is available now from select resellers. The WD Purple SC QD101 microSD card is expected to be available in the first quarter of 2020.