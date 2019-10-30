Western Digital Unleashes IntelliFlash™

July 2019 by Marc Jacob

Western Digital announced new additions and enhancements to its IntelliFlash data center systems portfolio, giving customers even greater choice and flexibility to design modern hybrid-cloud infrastructures that accelerate the speed of business and help extract greater value from data. By doubling available performance and density, combined with enhanced capabilities for data migration and hybrid-cloud mobility, Western Digital’s IntelliFlash family of NVMe-flash, all-flash and hybrid-flash arrays delivers a superior overall value proposition for accelerating today’s most demanding workloads and mission-critical applications where low latency and high data availability are paramount.

New IntelliFlash N-Series N5100 Removes the Barrier for Adoption of NVMe The introduction of the IntelliFlash N5100 provides a new entry-level NVMe performance offering, ideally suited for customers looking for an affordable solution to accelerate business applications with NVMe. The N5100 complements the current N-series lineup of N5200 and N5800 models, offering extreme performance for data-intensive applications that require the lowest latency response times possible. The enhanced IntelliFlash OS 3.10 creates a unified framework, so mixing and matching IntelliFlash arrays for specific workloads is seamless.

IntelliFlash OS 3.10 is the culmination of the company’s silicon-to-systems vertical innovation efforts in flash management software designed to extract maximum performance from NVMe flash. With OS 3.10, the N5800 pushes the limits of NVMe by doubling its performance, delivering best-in-class random performance amongst fully-featured mid-range all-flash arrays with up to 1.7M IOPS and latency as low as 200µsec, resulting in significant business productivity gains through workload consolidation.1

Double the Density

IntelliFlash OS 3.10 further improves storage economics with support for 15TB Ultrastar® SSDs, doubling the density on select IntelliFlash models. By adding 15TB NVMe SSDs, the new IntelliFlash HD2160 doubles the density of the HD-series 2RU (rack unit) offering from 184TB raw to 368TB.2 IntelliFlash NVMe-based N-series and SAS-based HD-series platforms benefit from high-capacity scale-up options to deliver a substantial increase in workload consolidation while reducing overall hardware footprint. Customers can choose to scale up to 2.5PB of flash in a single array with the high-density HD2160 SAS-based all-flash array, or combine an N-series array with SAS-based expansion to achieve the right mix of performance and economics to meet the demands of a wide range of workloads. IntelliFlash systems start at 19TB raw capacity and can scale to 2.5PB raw flash capacity in 14RU.

Seamless Live Dataset Migration

It has never been easier for customers to adopt newer generations of IntelliFlash and NVMe technology as they scale to meet capacity needs. With the introduction of Live Dataset Migration, customers can seamlessly move legacy IntelliFlash data pools to the latest IntelliFlash arrays, or support other migration needs — whether on-premises or in hybrid-cloud environments. No reconfiguration or application recoding is required. Live Dataset Migration maintains high productivity and business continuity by enabling LUN migration of iSCSI/FC LUNS while the system is operating, so customers can quickly take advantage of storage that better meets the changing needs of the data.

Enhanced Hybrid-Cloud Data Mobility

IntelliFlash OS 3.10 also enables simplified data mobility to the cloud with its Amazon S3™ cloud connector for seamless AWS™ connectivity, or to other S3-enabled platforms like Western Digital’s ActiveScale™ object storage system. Customers can place snapshots in AWS for hybrid-cloud configurations to protect data offsite and cost-effectively move cold or archive data off primary storage without heavy lifting.

Additional enhancements in IntelliFlash OS 3.10 include SMB3 optimization for Windows® File Server 2016 deployment on Hyper-V, simplified VMware® deployments and management of VMware vSphere® datastores, enriched administrative features such as Powershell Toolkit for automating Windows storage, and the robust IntelliCare™ predictive-analytics health monitoring service.

Become an Enterprise Channel Partner

Today, Western Digital also launched its enhanced Enterprise Partner Program with streamlined benefits, discounts and programs for its IntelliFlash, ActiveScale and Ultrastar platform brands. Solution and cloud providers are encouraged to apply for the award-winning Western Digital Enterprise Partner Program to access the comprehensive selection of go-to-market resources and sales incentives. With Western Digital’s broad data center portfolio, partners can easily create solutions and services to solve a customer challenges while helping them grow their business and maximize profitability.