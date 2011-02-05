Western Digital Corporation introduced the new Ultrastar DC SS530 SAS SSD

Western Digital Corporation introduced the new Ultrastar DC SS530 SAS SSD, the company’s highest-density drive and the fastest dual-port SAS SSD in the market¹, enabling server and storage array manufacturers to offer customers substantially lower data center TCO for Fast Data applications. By doubling maximum capacity of the previous generation to 15.36TB within the same 2.5-inch 15-mm form factor, drive storage density also doubles, giving IT managers the potential to reduce the number of drives deployed, consolidate servers and open up valuable rack space for improved CapEx and OpEx costs.

Developed in partnership with Intel®, the Ultrastar DC SS530 is based on a trusted third-generation platform that has been previously qualified at most major OEMs worldwide. It offers consistent performance and reliability to meet the rigorous demands of today’s toughest data center workloads. Designed with a 12Gb/s SAS interface, and available in capacities from 400GB to 15.36TB, the Ultrastar DC SS530 delivers up to 440,000 random read and 320,000 random write IOPS — providing rapid access to “hot” enterprise data for higher productivity and operational efficiency.

Additional Ultrastar DC SS530 features and specifications:

• Supports a wide range of workloads with three endurance options: 1, 3 and 10 DW/D

• Provides flexibility to tune performance and power efficiency with three power modes: 9, 11 and 14 Watts

• Helps protect data from unauthorized use and enables swift repurpose or retirement of drives with security options, including Secure Erase (SE), Instant-Secure Erase (ISE) and Self-Encrypting Drive (TCG SED). Models with TCG SED plus FIPS 140-2 validation are expected to be available in Q4 2018.

Western Digital is currently shipping Ultrastar DC SS530 samples to select OEM customers with broader availability later this quarter. The new drive further expands Western Digital’s broad range of enterprise-class storage solutions, which include high-performance NVMe™ SSD devices, innovative HelioSeal® enterprise hard disk drives as well as SAS and SATA SSD devices, IntelliFlash™ all-flash arrays, ActiveScale™ object storage systems, and Ultrastar storage servers and platforms.