AlgoSec Delivers Complete End-to-End Security Management for Cloud Security Controls

July 2018 by Marc Jacob

AlgoSec released the AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 2018.1. In this latest version, AlgoSec focusses on delivering new automation capabilities that enable end-to-end, zero-touch security policy change management for cloud security controls and Software-Defined Networks (SDN) to provide full visibility and automation across the entire hybrid environment.

End-to-End Security Policy Change Automation for Cloud Security Controls

In addition to existing support for a wide range of on-premise security devices, and AWS Security Groups, AlgoSec 2018.1 now provides full end-to-end automaton of security policy change management processes for Microsoft Azure and Cisco ACI - from planning, through risk and compliance checks, to deployment directly onto the device

with zero touch. New capabilities in AlgoSec 2018.1 include:

* Microsoft Azure: AlgoSec 2018.1 provides the visibility and ability to simulate the routing topology inside the cloud, and the ability to automatically deploy new rules directly onto Microsoft Azure Security Groups, as well as remove unnecessary rules.

* Cisco ACI: With AlgoSec 2018.1, users can create new contracts and filters directly on Cisco APIC.

End-to-End Security Policy Change Automation for Check Point R80

AlgoSec 2018.1 provides full end-to-end automation of security policy changes, including adding and modifying rules, onto Check Point R80 devices. Additionally, with AlgoSec 2018.1 users can automatically remove or disable rules, to support security policy cleanup and optimization.

Out-of-the-Box Support for GDPR: Version 2018.1 includes out-of-the-box support for the new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). AlgoSec’s GDPR support enables users to:

* Generate a GDPR compliance report for all applicable network security devices, at the click of a button.

* Get an up-to-date accurate snapshot of the organization’s compliance status.

* Immediately pinpoint gaps in compliance, and get actionable recommendations for remediation.

* Proactively assess GDPR risk and compliance for every firewall rule change, to help ensure continuous compliance.

The AlgoSec Security Management Solution version 2018.1 is generally available.