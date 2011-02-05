Webcams, baby monitors and home surveillance cameras for sale with security flaws - comments from Fujitsu

October 2019 by Paul McEvatt, Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Manager in UK & Ireland at Fujitsu

webcams, baby monitors and home surveillance cameras that are currently for sale with security flaws which could be used to spy on customers. the comment from Paul McEvatt, Senior Cyber Threat Intelligence Manager, Fujitsu. Here, Paul talks about how this reinforces the importance of having a ‘security and privacy by design’ approach.

“As IoT becomes increasingly prevalent in the home, ensuring the security of devices that are a gateway into the privacy of people’s homes must be an absolute priority. The lack of security controls dampens consumer trust, and with 39 percent of UK citizens saying they have less trust in organisations now than they did five years ago, companies cannot afford to implement limited security controls. More must be done to understand the overall impact of releasing IoT products to market with security vulnerabilities. It should not be possible for criminals to hack cameras of individuals in their homes shows, particularly as certain techniques are taking advantage of hardcoded passwords.

“This reinforces the importance of having a ‘security and privacy by design’ approach and a kite mark standard approach to manufacturers of IoT devices. This would allow consumers to evaluate which products have passed security checks before they purchase them. This will provide a level of reassurance for consumers that their privacy and safety are safe in this connected world.”