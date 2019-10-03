Search
Kaspersky comment - New WhatsApp Warning Security Flaw Confirmed

October 2019 by Kaspersky

Following today’s news that New WhatsApp Warning: Security Flaw Confirmed—1 Billion Users Told Update Apps Now, find a comment below from David Emm, Principal Security Researcher at Kaspersky, on the importance of updating to the latest version of the app.

“WhatsApp is the most popular instant messenger app in the world. Therefore, any security flaw is potentially very serious. In this case, if a hacker is able to deliver a GIF to someone’s device, and the victim opens their photo gallery, the hacker can gain access to content on the device. Fortunately, WhatsApp has patched the vulnerability, so people don’t need to stop using WhatsApp. But they should update to the latest version of the app.

Cybercriminals are always on the lookout for bugs that they can exploit to gain access to devices of all kinds. So it’s really important to get into the habit of applying updates as soon as they become available.”




