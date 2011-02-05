WatchGuard Expands Award-winning WatchGuardONE Partner Program

May 2019 by Marc Jacob

WatchGuard® Technologies has announced an expansion of its WatchGuardONE partner program, featuring multiple paths of entry via individual specialisations in Network Security, Secure Wi-Fi and MFA. Each specialisation has its own set of knowledge-based requirements, including sales and technical training. Partners that attain specialisation in just one of these three product families can achieve full WatchGuardONE status, including financial incentives and sales, marketing and technical support, without revenue thresholds or product portfolio adoption requirements. These new WatchGuardONE specialisations build on the success of the company’s existing value-based program, minimising barriers to entry and ensuring maximum return on investment to make it easier than ever for partners to do business with WatchGuard.

According to a recent study from IPED Consulting, 44 percent of managed service providers (MSPs) report that recruiting and retaining technical staff is a critical or significant barrier to growth. MSPs also say sales and technical training are two of the most important elements provided by strategic vendor channel programs. This is one of the reasons why WatchGuard continues to expand its focus on targeted education and training as the mechanism to gain partnership status and benefits within the WatchGuardONE program.

Achieving WatchGuardONE Status with Specialisations

WatchGuardONE has always been a value-based program, rewarding partners for investing their time into earning knowledge-based requirements. As the company’s product offerings have expanded rapidly, from purely network security solutions to new segments like secure Wi-Fi and MFA over the past few years, these specialisations are a natural evolution of the WatchGuardONE program. In the expanded program, partners can earn WatchGuardONE status by specialising in just one of the available product families, and achieve increasingly higher status and benefits by completing specialisations in multiple product lines. Financial incentives increase proportionally to the number of specialisations partners earn. For further details about the expanded program, visit here https://p.widencdn.net/89owg2/WGONE....

A Continuation of WatchGuard’s Partner-First Approach

Designed entirely to further enable and support partners’ businesses, these new WatchGuardONE specialisations are just the latest examples of WatchGuard’s enduring partner-first mentality.

The program expansion comes on the heels of the launch of the WatchGuard Cloud platform, which reduces infrastructure costs, accelerates customer acquisition and minimises time spent on administrative tasks by centralising partners’ security management and reporting within a single cloud-based interface.

Additionally, WatchGuard takes pride in its extensive integrations with industry-leading remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) solutions, like ConnectWise, Autotask, Tigerpaw and SolarWinds. These integrations enable partners to better manage their businesses with streamlined access to automated reporting, inventory management, help desk tasks, invoicing, ticket management and more.