WORBLI chooses Onfido to deliver the highest compliance standards to its blockchain network

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Onfido announces that it has partnered with blockchain network WORBLI. Onfido’s machine learning-based identity verification technology allows WORBLI to swiftly and securely meet with KYC and AML requirements and onboard new users to its platform.

WORBLI is a financial services network (FSN) that leverages blockchain technology to enable enterprises and individuals to access a broad range of services. Based on a core philosophy of global financial inclusion, WORBLI’s vision is for its users to only undergo the KYC/AML process once to be granted access to a myriad of services. On the WORBLI user account, individuals will be able to sign up with exchanges, and once verified, access financial services such as insurance and loans without the usual waiting time of days or weeks.

Founder and CEO of WORBLI, Domenic Thomas, explained the WORBLI vision: “At WORBLI, we have a global mindset where we seek to bring financial services to all corners of the world. We want to bridge the gaps for the people who don’t have access to financial services.”

Onfido enables speedy, secure and scalable user onboarding to the WORBLI network. WORBLI users simply take a selfie and a photo of their identity document; Onfido first checks that the government ID seems genuine, and then matches it to the user’s face. WORBLI chose Onfido for the speed and sophistication of its solution, as well as its robust compliance and privacy standards.

Thomas said: “Being a compliant financial framework, we require the highest standard. Onfido is incredibly diligent with all the data they deal with, and they’re big on GDPR and other regulations surrounding user data, which is vital for our requirements. Onfido uses machine learning and biometric technologies to mitigate the risks around customer onboarding, ensuring the most comprehensive identity verification possible.”

“We have already begun the process of integrating the Onfido identity into our user account and it will be a feature available when we launch in November,” Thomas said. “We are very much looking forward to having the most respected user verification providers working with us and building an incredible user experience that will drive innovation in the distributed ledger industry.”

Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder of Onfido said: “Almost 2 billion people – half of the world’s adult population – are un or under-banked. At Onfido, we believe that identity is the key to granting everyone access to the global economy. New technologies such as blockchain are offering innovative new approaches to this problem, and so we’re excited to be working with WORBLI as they build out their global network.”