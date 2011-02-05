Lacework Launches New, Global Channel Partner Program

November 2018 by Marc Jacob

Lacework® announced the launch of a new, global channel partner program. The new program enables solution provider partners, including Value Added Resellers (VARs), integrators and Managed Service Providers (MSPs), to bring Lacework’s innovative cloud security solution to their customers that are operating their IT environments in the public cloud. Lacework has initiated the program with some of the biggest and most impactful partners in security, including Optiv, SHI and Tevora.

As more enterprises move critical workloads to public cloud platforms, there is an increased need for solutions that address security of their data and assets in public clouds. Lacework recognizes that partners will play an essential role by educating and help with building the optimal program for cloud security for end customers. Partners benefit from Lacework’s unified cloud security solution to meet customer demands of reliable and effective security across workloads, accounts, and containers running in cloud environments.

Lacework has designed the global channel partner program to guide solution partners to be successful as go-to providers of cloud security for their customers. The program will provide those partners with technology integration frameworks, product training and co-marketing opportunities, all of which will support the partners’ go-to-market strategies.