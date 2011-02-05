Virtustream Expands Partnership with SAP

June 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

Virtustream announced an expanded partnership with SAP, becoming one of the first global cloud providers to offer the SAP Data Hub solution on the cloud via Virtustream® Enterprise Cloud.

From a single location, SAP Data Hub and Virtustream Enterprise Cloud allow customers to accelerate and expand the flow of data across their organisation. Customers can get up and running quickly with a comprehensive solution that is installed, managed and maintained by Virtustream, giving IT teams more time to focus on solving strategic business problems.

Virtustream customers can leverage SAP Data Hub to build scalable, data-driven applications and services, bring them to market quickly, and have one location for data management and visibility. Customers also receive the benefits of Virtustream Enterprise Cloud, including:

A true enterprise-class cloud. Virtustream Enterprise Cloud is designed to run complex, mission-critical enterprise applications with a full suite of professional services. Virtustream offers high availability and performance speeds, backed by industry leading SLAs and integrated rigorous security.

A consumption-based pricing model based on actual consumption of cloud resources. Virtustream’s patented MicroVM cloud resource allocation and management technology allows fine-grained measurement of compute, memory, network and storage consumption. Customers only pay for the resources used, reducing inefficiencies and creating significant cost savings, while eliminating overhead from unused virtual machines.

Critical business systems are secure and protected by comprehensive IT security infrastructure. When combined with a wide range of industry-specific and government certifications, Virtustream Enterprise Cloud creates a trusted environment to run even the most sensitive enterprise data.

This announcement is part of a larger series of collaborations between Virtustream and SAP designed to bring additional benefits to customers. Last year, Virtustream provided new capabilities to specific verticals and additional geographies. In the first quarter of 2018, Virtustream continued the global expansion of its partnership with SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with the addition of the Middle East and APJ.