Search
Contactez-nous Suivez-nous sur Twitter En francais English Language
 

Subscribe

De la Théorie à la pratique











Freely subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Newsletter FR

Newsletter EN

Vulnérabilités

Unsubscribe

IT Jobs and Computer Security

SEO SEM

Product Reviews

Achieve GDPR readiness with Fusion UEM from VXL Software

June 2018 by Emmanuelle Lamandé

VXL Software provides a GDPR Readiness service to help businesses to achieve compliancy through its Fusion UEM software solution.

VXL Software’s GDPR Readiness service includes:
- Designing a company-specific UEM policy to support GDPR compliance.
- Assessing the current deployment and configuration policies.
- Recommending solutions to close gaps between compliant and current state.

VXL’s Fusion UEM provides a high level of control over both mobile devices and also desktop PCs, regardless of where they are located. Fusion UEM is a unified endpoint management software that provides powerful control of every aspect of an organisation’s BYOD policy including the management of both OS platforms, including Apple iOS, Google Android and Microsoft Windows and hardware, including both desktop pcs and mobile devices.




See previous articles

    

See next articles











Security Vulnerability

Toutes nos news en Francais

Your podcast Here

New, you can have your Podcast here. Contact us for more information ask:
Marc Brami
Phone: +33 1 40 92 05 55
Mail: ipsimp@free.fr

All new podcasts

 
News Files Cyber Security Security Vulnerability Malware Update Diary Guide & Podcast Jobs TRAINING Contact About Mentions légales S'identifier ADMIN

Global Security Mag Copyright 2011


 