Vigil@nce - uriparser: three vulnerabilities

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 20/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of uriparser.

ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

