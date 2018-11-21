Vigil@nce - Xen: privilege escalation via Insufficient AMD IOMMU TLB Flushing

January 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: XenServer, Debian, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, Xen.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 21/11/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via Insufficient TLB Flushing of Xen, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

