Vigil@nce - tcpdump: out-of-bounds memory reading

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/computer-vulne...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, tcpdump.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 30/09/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a read at an invalid address of tcpdump, in order to trigger a denial of service, or to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...