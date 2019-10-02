Vigil@nce - WebSphere AS: information disclosure via Stack Trace
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/?langue=2
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Rational ClearCase, WebSphere AS Liberty, WebSphere AS Traditional.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Stack Trace of WebSphere AS, in order to obtain sensitive information.
