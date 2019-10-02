Vigil@nce - tcpdump/libpcap: multiple vulnerabilities

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RSA Authentication Manager, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, tcpdump.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of tcpdump/libpcap.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...