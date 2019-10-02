Vigil@nce - tcpdump/libpcap: multiple vulnerabilities
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, Fedora, openSUSE Leap, RSA Authentication Manager, Slackware, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES, tcpdump.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, data reading, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 02/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of tcpdump/libpcap.
