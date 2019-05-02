Vigil@nce - signing-party: code execution via gpg-key2ps

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, user access/rights.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 02/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use a vulnerability via gpg-key2ps of signing-party, in order to run code.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...