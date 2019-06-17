Vigil@nce - IBM i Clustering: information disclosure via REST Node Failure Detection
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: IBM i.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 17/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via REST Node Failure Detection of IBM i Clustering, in order to obtain sensitive information.
