Vigil@nce - IBM i Clustering: information disclosure via REST Node Failure Detection

July 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: IBM i.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: intranet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 17/06/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via REST Node Failure Detection of IBM i Clustering, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...