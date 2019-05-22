Vigil@nce - qemu-guest-agent: integer overflow in the guest-exec command

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: QEMU.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/05/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger an integer overflow via guest-exec of qemu-guest-agent, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

