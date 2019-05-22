Vigil@nce - qemu-guest-agent: integer overflow in the guest-exec command
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: QEMU.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: privileged access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger an integer overflow via guest-exec of qemu-guest-agent, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.
