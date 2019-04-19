Vigil@nce - osbs-client: information disclosure about oauth
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can read the debuf log of osbs-client, in order to obtain sensitive information.
