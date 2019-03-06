Vigil@nce - Hiawatha: directory traversal via AllowDotFiles
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: openSUSE Leap, SLES.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can traverse directories via AllowDotFiles of Hiawatha, in order to read a file outside the service root path.
