Vigil@nce - nbdkit: denial of service
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: intranet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/09/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger an overload of nbdkit, in order to trigger a denial of service.
