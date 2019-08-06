Vigil@nce - Kubernetes: read-write access via API Server Cluster-scoped Resource
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Fedora, Kubernetes.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition, data deletion.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 06/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions via API Server Cluster-scoped Resource of Kubernetes, in order to read or alter data.
