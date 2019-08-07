Vigil@nce - mod_auth_openidc: privilege escalation via Page Content Spoof

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 07/08/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass restrictions via Page Content Spoof of mod_auth_openidc, in order to escalate his privileges.

