Vigil@nce - mod_auth_openidc: privilege escalation via Page Content Spoof
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading, data creation/edition.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 07/08/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Page Content Spoof of mod_auth_openidc, in order to escalate his privileges.
