Vigil@nce - jackson-databind: file reading
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Oracle Communications, WebLogic.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: intranet server.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 21/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can read a file from a client using jackson-databind, in order to obtain sensitive information.
