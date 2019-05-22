Vigil@nce - MuPDF: four vulnerabilities
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: user access/rights, denial of service on client. Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of MuPDF.
