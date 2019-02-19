Vigil@nce - jackson-databind: information disclosure via axis2-jaxws SSRF

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Oracle Communications, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Tuxedo, WebLogic, RHEL.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via axis2-jaxws SSRF of jackson-databind, in order to obtain sensitive information.

