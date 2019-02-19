Vigil@nce - jackson-databind: information disclosure via axis2-jaxws SSRF
April 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, Fedora, Oracle Communications, Oracle Fusion Middleware, Tuxedo, WebLogic, RHEL.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 19/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via axis2-jaxws SSRF of jackson-databind, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter