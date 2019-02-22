Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: information disclosure via DLZ Zone Transfer
April 2019
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, BIND, Solaris, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/02/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DLZ Zone Transfer of ISC BIND, in order to obtain sensitive information.
