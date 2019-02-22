Vigil@nce - ISC BIND: information disclosure via DLZ Zone Transfer

April 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, BIG-IP Hardware, TMOS, BIND, Solaris, Synology DSM, Ubuntu.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 22/02/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via DLZ Zone Transfer of ISC BIND, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

