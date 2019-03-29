Vigil@nce - Zend Framework: information disclosure via zend-developer-tools

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via zend-developer-tools of Zend Framework, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Zend Framework.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Zend Framework product offers a web service.

However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.

An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via zend-developer-tools of Zend Framework, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...