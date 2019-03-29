Vigil@nce - Zend Framework: information disclosure via zend-developer-tools
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via zend-developer-tools of Zend Framework, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Zend Framework.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: data reading.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Zend Framework product offers a web service.
However, an attacker can bypass access restrictions to data.
An attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via zend-developer-tools of Zend Framework, in order to obtain sensitive information.
