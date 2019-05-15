Vigil@nce - FreeBSD: adress based IP filtering bypass
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: FreeBSD, pfSense.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: data flow.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can tamper with the IP addresse of a an IP packet nested in an ICMP one, in order to bypass the FreeBSD packet filter.
