Vigil@nce - Xen: privilege escalation via PV IOMMU Discipline

Xen: privilege escalation via PV IOMMU Discipline

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora, Xen.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 05/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can bypass restrictions via PV IOMMU Discipline of Xen, in order to escalate his privileges on the host system.

