Vigil@nce - atomic-reactor: information disclosure via exceptions

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user account.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 19/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via exceptions of atomic-reactor, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

