Vigil@nce - WordPress wp-statistics: Cross Site Scripting via the Referer HTTP header

June 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: client access/rights.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 24/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via the HTTP request header Referer in WordPress wp-statistics, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...