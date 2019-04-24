Vigil@nce - Red Hat Single Sign-On: privilege escalation
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: RHEL, Red Hat SSO.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 24/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions of Red Hat Single Sign-On, in order to escalate his privileges.
