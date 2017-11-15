Vigil@nce - WordPress Affiliate Ads for Clickbank Products: Cross Site Scripting

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress Affiliate Ads for Clickbank Products, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 15/11/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Affiliate Ads for Clickbank Products plugin can be installed on WordPress.

However, it does not filter received data before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting of WordPress Affiliate Ads for Clickbank Products, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

