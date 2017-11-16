Vigil@nce - PHPMailer: Cross Site Scripting via Debug Output

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Debug Output of PHPMailer, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Fedora.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 16/11/2017.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The PHPMailer product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via Debug Output before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via Debug Output of PHPMailer, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

