Vigil@nce - Vixie Cron: use after free via force_rescan_user
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/03/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force the usage of a freed memory area via force_rescan_user() of Vixie Cron, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter