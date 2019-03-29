Vigil@nce - VMware ESXi/Workstation: multiple vulnerabilities

May 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: ESXi, VMware vSphere Hypervisor, VMware Workstation.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 29/03/2019.

Revision date: 18/04/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of VMware ESXi/Workstation.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

