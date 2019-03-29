Vigil@nce - VMware ESXi/Workstation: multiple vulnerabilities
May 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: ESXi, VMware vSphere Hypervisor, VMware Workstation.
Severity: 2/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, user access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.
Provenance: user shell.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 29/03/2019.
Revision date: 18/04/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use several vulnerabilities of VMware ESXi/Workstation.
