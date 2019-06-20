Vigil@nce - Ubuntu: security improvement via Evince AppArmor Profile
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
The security of Ubuntu was improved via Evince AppArmor Profile.
Impacted products: Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: no consequence.
Provenance: internet client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 20/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
This bulletin is about a security improvement.
It does not describe a vulnerability.
The security of Ubuntu was therefore improved via Evince AppArmor Profile.
