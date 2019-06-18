Vigil@nce - Infoblox NIOS: privilege escalation via Support Access
July 2019 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Trinzic.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 18/06/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can bypass restrictions via Support Access of Infoblox NIOS, in order to escalate his privileges.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter