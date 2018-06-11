Vigil@nce - Splunk: information disclosure via __raw

August 2018 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An authenticated attacker can use a vulnerability via __raw of Splunk, in order to obtain sensitive information.

Impacted products: Splunk Enterprise.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 11/06/2018.

Revision date: 19/06/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Splunk product offers a REST service.

However, an authenticated attacker can use a __raw url to access to some information about system installation.

An authenticated attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via __raw of Splunk, in order to obtain sensitive information.

