Vigil@nce - Splunk: information disclosure via __raw
August 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An authenticated attacker can use a vulnerability via __raw of Splunk, in order to obtain sensitive information.
Impacted products: Splunk Enterprise.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 11/06/2018.
Revision date: 19/06/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The Splunk product offers a REST service.
However, an authenticated attacker can use a __raw url to access to some information about system installation.
An authenticated attacker can therefore use a vulnerability via __raw of Splunk, in order to obtain sensitive information.
ACCESS TO THE COMPLETE VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
Tweeter