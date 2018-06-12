Vigil@nce - WordPress WP Google Map Plugin: SQL injection
August 2018 by Vigil@nce
This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can use a SQL injection of WordPress WP Google Map Plugin, in order to read or alter data.
Impacted products: WordPress Plugins not comprehensive.
Severity: 2/4.
Creation date: 12/06/2018.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
The WordPress WP Google Map Plugin product uses a database.
However, user’s data are directly inserted in a SQL query.
An attacker can therefore use a SQL injection of WordPress WP Google Map Plugin, in order to read or alter data.
