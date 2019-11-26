Vigil@nce - SQLite: denial of service via Sub-Select DISTINCT Window
December 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SQLite, Ubuntu.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: user account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 26/11/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Sub-Select DISTINCT Window of SQLite, in order to trigger a denial of service.
