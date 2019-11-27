Vigil@nce - NetBSD: information disclosure via Kern.arandom Sysctl Forward Secrecy

December 2019 by Vigil@nce

This bulletin was written by Vigil@nce : https://vigilance.fr/offer/Computer...

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: NetBSD.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: data reading.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 27/11/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can bypass access restrictions to data via Kern.arandom Sysctl Forward Secrecy of NetBSD, in order to obtain sensitive information.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

https://vigilance.fr/vulnerability/...