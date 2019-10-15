Vigil@nce - Red Hat JBoss EAP wildfly-core: denial of service via Management Users Server Stop
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: JBoss EAP by Red Hat.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service.
Provenance: privileged account.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can trigger a fatal error via Management Users Server Stop of Red Hat JBoss EAP wildfly-core, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
