Vigil@nce - libbfd: NULL pointer dereference via elf_link_add_object_symbols
October 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: SIMATIC, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Provenance: document.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 15/10/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via elf_link_add_object_symbols() of libbfd, in order to trigger a denial of service.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
