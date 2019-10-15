Vigil@nce - libbfd: NULL pointer dereference via elf_link_add_object_symbols

October 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: SIMATIC, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: denial of service on service, denial of service on client.

Provenance: document.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 15/10/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via elf_link_add_object_symbols() of libbfd, in order to trigger a denial of service.

