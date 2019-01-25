Vigil@nce - QEMU: buffer overflow via tcp_emu

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

Impacted products: Debian, openSUSE Leap, QEMU, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop, SLES.

Severity: 2/4.

Consequences: administrator access/rights, privileged access/rights, denial of service on server, denial of service on service.

Provenance: user shell.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 25/01/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker, inside a guest system, can trigger a buffer overflow via tcp_emu() of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service, and possibly to run code on the host system.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

