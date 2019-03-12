Vigil@nce - Zabbix: open redirect via Request Parameter

March 2019 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can deceive the user via Request Parameter of Zabbix, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

Impacted products: Debian, Zabbix.

Severity: 1/4.

Consequences: user access/rights, data reading.

Provenance: internet client.

Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).

Creation date: 12/03/2019.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Zabbix product offers a web service.

However, the web service accepts to redirect the victim with no warning, to an external site indicated by the attacker.

An attacker can therefore deceive the user via Request Parameter of Zabbix, in order to redirect him to a malicious site.

ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN

