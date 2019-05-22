Vigil@nce - QEMU: NULL pointer dereference in the QXL device driver
June 2019 by Vigil@nce
SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY
Impacted products: Debian, QEMU.
Severity: 1/4.
Consequences: denial of service on server, denial of service on service, denial of service on client.
Confidence: confirmed by the editor (5/5).
Creation date: 22/05/2019.
DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY
An attacker, inside a guest system, can force a NULL pointer to be dereferenced via QXL of QEMU, in order to trigger a denial of service on the host system.
ACCESS TO THE FULL VIGIL@NCE BULLETIN
