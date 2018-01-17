Vigil@nce - Pulse Connect Secure: Cross Site Scripting via custompage.cgi

March 2018 by Vigil@nce

SYNTHESIS OF THE VULNERABILITY

An attacker can trigger a Cross Site Scripting via custompage.cgi of Pulse Connect Secure, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

Impacted products: Pulse Connect Secure.

Severity: 2/4.

Creation date: 17/01/2018.

DESCRIPTION OF THE VULNERABILITY

The Pulse Connect Secure product offers a web service.

However, it does not filter received data via custompage.cgi before inserting them in generated HTML documents.

An attacker can therefore trigger a Cross Site Scripting via custompage.cgi of Pulse Connect Secure, in order to run JavaScript code in the context of the web site.

